'A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys'

Hard to believe, but the Beach Boys never won a competitive Grammy — and the Recording Academy keeps trying to make up for it. Its latest redemption effort is this all-star tribute, taped earlier this year. The lads themselves don't perform, but Brian Wilson does sit with his former bandmates, quite a scene considering how they haven't all played together in more than two decades. There's nothing but good vibrations on stage as top names like Beck, Brandi Carlile and Foster the People do the classics. Most choose carbon-copy covers, which is why Norah Jones' jazzy version of "The Warmth of the Sun" shines so brightly. 7 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'

This ambitious, high-octane musical series is a prequel to the 1978 movie, set four years before we learned that Danny and Sandy go together. The 10 episodes feature roughly 30 original songs, some of which nod to classics like "Greased Lightning" and "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee." But the story owes just as much to "High School Musical" and "West Side Story" with more a diverse cast and more serious issues than just being stranded at the drive-in. Paramount Plus

'Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker'

This two-part documentary is packed with tennis highlights, particularly from Wimbledon, where the big-serving German took the title three times. But acclaimed director Alex Gibney is just as curious about Becker's legal troubles, which led to a short jail term. Becker offers a shaky defense of his financial decisions. He's much more surefooted when he chats about his greatest rivalries and power game. Friday, Apple Plus TV

'Rennervations'

Before his nearly fatal accident with a snowplow, Jeremy Renner taped this series in which he and his crackerjack team transform buses and vans into mobile centers that can serve underprivileged communities. It's sort of like the Avengers using their talents to run an auto body shop. Wednesday, Disney Plus

'Jury Duty'

This series is one long practical joke on a solar-power contractor who thinks he's been selected to be part of a Los Angeles jury. Instead, everyone around him is an actor, behaving like they are next in line for a job at Dunder Mifflin. No surprise then that some of the producers behind this mildly amusing experiment used to work on "The Office." Friday, Freevee

'Murder Mystery 2'

Fans of Adam Sandler's work in "Uncut Gems" and "Hustle" may hope the actor will stop churning out mediocre comedies. They shouldn't hold their breath. In his latest, a sequel to the 2019 hit, he reunites with Jennifer Aniston, playing kookier versions of the mystery-loving couple in "The Thin Man" movies. It's a pleasant enough romp, especially when Aniston shows off her skills as a physical comedian. But the man who just won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor should be aiming higher. Netflix

'Beef'

Ali Wong's comedy is fueled by barely bridled anger that feels genuine and relatable. She puts that approach to good use in this mostly dramatic turn, playing an art shop owner who flips after a parking lot incident with an equally unhinged contractor (Steven Yeun). Any thoughts that the 10-part series is leading to a love connection are quickly dashed as the two get entangled in an escalating game of revenge. It's a compelling, cautionary tale, worth keeping in mind the next time you feel yourself coming down with road rage. Netflix

'Running With Our Eyes Closed'

Jason Isbell's willingness to be vulnerable has made him one of our finest songwriters. It also makes him a compelling subject in this behind-the-scenes look at the making of his "Reunions" album. The artist and his wife, Amanda Shires, don't dodge questions about their emotional struggle during the pandemic and the strains on their marriage. 7 p.m. Friday, HBO