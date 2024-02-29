FILE - A replica of Ray Kroc's first McDonald's franchise, which opened on April 15, 1955, was a museum in Des Plaines, Ill.
Ham Y. Huh, Associated Press
FILE - A replica of Ray Kroc's first McDonald's franchise, which opened on April 15, 1955, was a museum in Des Plaines, Ill.

Minnesota's fast-food chains once boasted garishly fun designs

February 27
But you knew what they were at a glance. Now the buildings are nothing short of bleak.
Pedestrians crossed the street and skyways along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis on Dec. 13.

Once celebrated, the skyways of Minneapolis are now being blamed for downtown's empty streets

January 11
Since the early 1960s, the elevated connections between buildings have been a hallmark of the core of both downtowns.
This is the vibrant heart of a great city? It’s an anti-human bunker.

Four ways to save Minneapolis: Demolish City Center — or most of it

December 4, 2023
The 1980s blank wall of a building fails to offer what a vital city center needs: connection.
Calvary Baptist Church is celebrating its 140th anniversary and fundraising to restore its steeple.

Landmark Minneapolis church beat the odds by thriving. Now the 121-year-old building needs some TLC.

November 7, 2023
The neighborhood mainstay is an architectural gem, but needs help to restore its steeple.
When you have to put up photos and awnings to make the building look human, something’s wrong with the original design.

One of the ugliest buildings in downtown Minneapolis will likely be demolished. Should we care?

October 23, 2023
The YWCA sticks out like a sore thumb. But it is an example of a certain style of architecture.
Northrup, September 2023
The University of Minnesota's Northrop Mall is grand — but it could've been glorious

September 25, 2023
Cass Gilbert's original plans called for a European-style plaza leading to an open-air theater, a botanical garden and a small harbor.
Instead of new foods, the State Fair needs more welcoming entrances

September 4, 2023
How about a giant gopher? We know just where it should go.
Structures at the Minnesota State Fair built to last, but also to change

August 28, 2023
If these walls could talk, you'd hear a lot of interesting stories, of course, but the State Fair's historic structures continue to shelter young leaders, echo with the favorite songs of every era, and showcase regular Minnesotans doing their best work.
Mill City Church, at 685 13th Av. NE. in Minneapolis. In the background to the right is Christ Family Kingdom Center.

A Minneapolis block may hold a world record for churches

August 21, 2023
The four houses of worship in Northeast have long histories.
The Lowry Avenue Bridge frames a frosty skyline before dawn Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn. ] DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.c

The best bridges in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and the story behind each

July 7, 2023
Great cities have great fountains: Here are the 6 best in the Twin Cities

May 11, 2023
Admire turtles, gargoyles, cherubs and more.
Macy’s Furniture Gallery in Edina is an example of an earth-sheltered building, a short-lived fad in commercial architecture.

Macy's furniture store in Edina is facing the wrecking ball. It's not a big loss.

April 3, 2023
The 1970s "earth-sheltered" building has fans.

Is the reign of the skyscraper over in the Twin Cities?

January 27, 2023
With demand for office space weak, it's unlikely Minneapolis or St. Paul will see massive additions to their skylines.
December 23, 2022
November 22, 1963 Christmas Downtown Penny Pilney, Miss Downtown, flicked a mockup switch at 9th St. and Nicollet Av. Thursday at 4:45 p.m. to turn on

Downtown Minneapolis once set the standard for Christmas decorations

People used to flock to downtown Minneapolis for its elaborate holiday displays.
November 4, 2022
Thanks to its classic skyscraper massing, 60 South Sixth is one of the better glass buildings

Few will be blue as mirrored glass towers disappear from downtown Minneapolis

The Wells Fargo Operations Center is slated next for replacement.
October 21, 2022
Landmark Center, Lawson Software and the St.Paul Hotel in downtown St. Paul.

1910's St. Paul Hotel is just the latest hotel to grace downtown corner

The corner of W. 5th and St. Peter streets has been devoted to the same use for more than 150 years.
October 7, 2022
Schad Tracy Signs workers installed the Edina Theatre sign above the marquee on Aug. 29.

Is there a future for neighborhood theaters in the Twin Cities?

They have a storied past. They can have a future — if we buy tickets.
September 2, 2022

Nicollet Mall, once an urban oasis, is now flowerless

The parklike greensward of the rendering for the planned remake doesn't match the current stark reality.
State Fair
August 26, 2022
In the early years of the State Fair, structures were made of wood and clothing was formal. Card by V.O. Hammon Publishing, mailed 1912.

Why the Minnesota State Fair is the best small town in the state

The fairgrounds offer an eclectic mix of architecture, walkability and storefronts.
August 12, 2022
January 16, 1982 In daylight, at left, the Northwestern Bank Operations Center presents a formidable curtain wall that is penetrated by interior light

A sculpture made waves when it was installed in Minneapolis. And then one day it was gone

We went in search of "Inner Search."
August 5, 2022

The 'dangerous' days of downtown Minneapolis dance halls

A long-forgotten dance hall in downtown Minneapolis flustered local guardians of morality.
July 22, 2022

These Twin Cities Depression-era projects have stood the test of time

The Armory, the Minneapolis Post Office and a State Fair building are among those still actively used today.
July 8, 2022
The days of pins and pool in downtown Minneapolis

The forgotten life of a long-empty parking lot.
July 1, 2022
The story behind the makeover of the 50-year-old IDS Crystal Court

How the $5 million makeover, five years in the making and a model of sensitivity and ingenuity, came to be.
June 17, 2022

The skyscraper that could have redefined downtown St. Paul

When a promising office tower proposal fizzled in 1970, it set off a dispiriting architectural chain reaction.
May 27, 2022
An exterior view of the RBC Gateway Tower in Minneapolis.

RBC Gateway in downtown Minneapolis isn't splashy, but it's functional

Review: It's big and it's blue, but it's no threat to the IDS.
May 13, 2022
May 1, 1976 MILWAUKEE ROAD DEPOT AND TRAIN SHED It's for sale; may be bought by the city The depot hasn't been used as a passenger station since May 1

Readers help solve Milwaukee Road mystery

April 30, 2022
It’s said that Minneapolis’s Milwaukee Road Depot lost its ornate cupola in the 1941 storm. Where’s the proof?

The mystery of the vanishing top of the Milwaukee Road Depot tower

How long has the cupola been gone? And what happened to it?
April 15, 2022

Tiny World Theater was one of many stylish movie houses in downtown Minneapolis

Former New Garden Theater isn't much remembered today, but it had an interesting history that reflected the ups and downs of the theater business in 20th-century Minneapolis.
April 8, 2022
This iconic sign, made by sculptor Bob Johnson, was one of many in the Twin Cities that provided landmarks and driving directions.

Billboards could bring some much needed life to downtown Mpls. streets

There was a time when billboards were fun, bright, vivacious and artistic.
March 25, 2022
The William Donaldson house in Minneapolis is an example of a Victorian home that boasted a tower.

Beautiful, useless towers adorned Twin Cities mansions in Victorian era

The mania for towers reached its height in the 1880s, when the busy Queen Anne style was in full flower.
March 11, 2022
Members of the Iny Asian Dance Theater performed on the grounds of the Commons in Minneapolis as part of the grand opening ceremonies in 2016.

8 missed opportunities on the Minneapolis streetscape

There's always room for improvement to make Minneapolis a more livable city.
February 25, 2022

Is the graffiti on Twin Cities sound barriers and ramps art or visual litter?

The longer it stays, the more graffiti appears.
February 11, 2022

Why the Dale Street I-94 overpass is a role model for freeway design

The Dale Street I-94 overpass incorporates pedestrians, bikes and saner car traffic patterns. It's also a tiny step in rebuilding the Rondo neighborhood.
January 21, 2022

Minnesota's five-and-dime stores were the Target of 20th-century Main Street

Dime stores offered everything from socks to hamburgers.
January 14, 2022
At the University of Minnesota's Pillsbury Hall, everything old is new again

One of the oldest buildings on campus was remade into the home of the university's English department.
December 31, 2021
The long-lost section of Summit Avenue in St. Paul was home to a handful of mansions.

A section of St. Paul's stately Summit Avenue was lost to the wrecking ball

The multi-block, mixed-use section of the storied avenue was on the edge of downtown.
December 10, 2021
The City of Minneapolis Public Service Building in downtown Minneapolis shares a public plaza with City Hall, left, and the Hennepin County Government

These 11 projects by Minnesota architects won awards for excellence in 2021

Annual awards recognize sustainability and human scale as well as function and form.
July 16, 2021
Skyscrapers rule downtowns, but we need smaller buildings, too

Two- and three-story buildings create character and a more human scale.
July 23, 2021
From a southern Twin Cities lake to a street in St. Paul, this builder threw his name around

Engineer and real estate developer left his mark – and his name – across the Twin Cities.
July 30, 2021
Minneapolis' 701 Building has kept its slightly kooky, 1980s charm

A popped-collar building is tucked in Minneapolis' buttoned-down skyline.
August 20, 2021
To celebrate completion of the Northern Pacific Railway's transcontinental line in 1883, the Twin Cities threw a massive daylong bash that attracted m

Who said Victorians couldn't party? Just look at 1883 bash held in Twin Cities

To celebrate completion of the northern transcontinental railway, the Twin Cities threw a massive daylong bash.
August 27, 2021
Along with parking, the Silver Ramp/Transit Center is a hub for taxis, trains, buses, shuttles and bicycles, too.

MSP's new ramp and transit hub is an intermodal model

Parking ramp/transit center blends form, function and nature.
September 3, 2021
Why the old-style Lake Harriet Band Shell remains a perennial favorite

Despite its traditional design, the Minneapolis band shell is just a few decades old.
September 10, 2021
Why the Twin Cities should save some ugly buildings from the wrecking ball

Beautiful buildings tend to be the ones that are preserved. Here's why we should save some ugly structures.
September 17, 2021
View of the Coca-Cola sign on the tower of the old Exposition Building, which stands 225 feet high. The sign marks the site of the Coca-Cola Bottling

A 240-foot tower once rose in Minneapolis – advertising Coca-Cola

A 240-foot tower had the prominence that the Grain Belt Beer sign has today.
October 15, 2021
The Ames-Lamprey house, as pictured in 1900, was a Victorian masterpiece that built by a shovel fortune and with a tenuous connection to the 2019 mov

This long-lost St. Paul mansion had a link to 'Knives Out'

A shovel fortune helped build a mansion that once stood in the shadow of the Minnesota State Capitol.
October 22, 2021
Minneapolis' newest park is like a front porch on the Mississippi River

Minneapolis' newest park is like a front porch on the Mississippi River

Design of Water Works Park and Pavilion achieves simplicity without being simplistic.
November 12, 2021
The massive Harmonia Hall, pictured in 1885, was built in Minneapolis in the 1880s. Once a grand concert hall, it ended like as a rooming house. (Cour

Massive Harmonia Hall in Minneapolis went from a jewel to a rooming house

The downtown hall, which opened in December 1884, exemplified the busy, colorful Victorian Gothic commercial style.
December 3, 2021
The Lyceum Theater in 1930.

Lyceum Theater was one of the first large entertainment venues in Minneapolis

After 70 years, the first Minneapolis auditorium gave way to today's Orchestra Hall.