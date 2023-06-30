July 4th festivities

Fireworks never really dazzle on the small screen. But celebrating Independence Day at home offers its own kind of flash. "Macy's Fourth of July" (7 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch. 11) has music from Pitbull, Carly Pearce and 5 Seconds of Summer. You'll also get performances from the Broadway casts of "Freestyle Love Supreme" and "Moulin Rouge," an odd choice considering that the musical is set in Paris. "A Capitol Fourth" (7 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2) gives viewers a more eclectic lineup. Renée Fleming, Chicago, Maddie & Tae and the Muppets are all on the slate.

'Break Point'

With Wimbledon starting Monday, it's the perfect time to catch up on this docuseries that takes you behind the scenes of last year's professional tennis tour. The newest five episodes give you access to American hopeful Taylor Fritz, hothead Nick Kyrgios and force-of-nature Aryna Sabalenka, all of whom let down their guard for the cameras. The project suffers from a lack of participation from certain superstars — Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic — but you might be too busy rooting for the underdogs to notice. Netflix

SharkFest

National Geographic's tribute to the fascinating fish isn't as popular or goofy as Discovery Channel's Shark Week, which enters the waters later this month. But it does feature over 72 hours of new programming, starting with "Bull Shark Bandits," a look at how the ocean predators are stealing from fishermen in northern Australia. 7 p.m. Sunday, Nat Geo. Also streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus

'Human Footprint'

Princeton University's Shane Campbell-Staton is the professor every student deserves. The biologist has the ability to break down complicated issues in understandable terms, while still managing to slip in the occasional dad joke. That ability makes him the perfect host for this science series on how mankind has shaken up Earth's ecosystem, from infesting the Illinois River with Asian carp to nearly wiping out Chesapeake Bay ducks. The ethical questions will linger long after the lectures. 8 p.m. Wednesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

John Krasinski, who once only had to worry about wooing Pam on "The Office," returns for the fourth and final season of this thinking man's thriller. This time around, he's investigating a conspiracy within the CIA and a drug cartel. He'd better work fast. This abbreviated farewell only lasts six episodes. Amazon Prime