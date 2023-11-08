Katherine Jakeways has made just enough tweaks to Edith Wharton's "The Buccaneers," to draw comparisons to "Bridgerton," Netflix's wildly successful series in which girls just wanna have fun.

But the new adaptation, now airing on Apple TV Plus, can't quite commit to the party.

For those who fell asleep in classic lit class, the unfinished novel champions five American socialites let loose in 1870s London. They're Swifties crashing an opera.

The rebels are led by Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth), dancing and giggling their way from one ball to another. They're supposed to be looking for suitors, but you quickly get the sense that they'd rather be playing beer pong.

The group has to grow up quickly, though, due to pressure from society and their parents who are just as eager to be accepted into high society as the characters in HBO's "The Gilded Age," another current series set around the same period.

Like "Bridgerton," it takes place in a color-blind world with contemporary music, most of it written and performed by all-female groups. Emily Kokal's theme song, "North American Scum," sounds like a long-lost Go-Go's track.

If only the dialogue was as irreverent as that ditty's lyrics.

The series can't quite decide how modern it wants to be. One minute, the cast sounds like members of "Mean Girls," the next they're uttering dusty lines like "I don't give a fig."

You're never sure whether the series wants to stay true or not to 19th-century England. One thing is for sure: It's never in "Bridgerton's" league.

Also this week

'Albert Brooks: Defending My Life'

Brooks talks about his rich career over cheesecake with longtime buddy Rob Reiner in this thorough documentary that puts a special emphasis on his early work. Before churning out masterpieces like "Lost in America" and "Modern Romance," he was a talk-show staple with performance pieces that will have you roaring with laughter 50 years after they first aired. 7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

'Colin From Accounts'

Real-life couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer created this Australian sitcom for themselves, playing two sad sacks who bond over a crippled dog. There's a lot of scatological jokes (Dyer's response to a clogged toilet is beyond disgusting), but the pair are so charming that you feel like you're watching an old Cary Grant-Katharine Hepburn classic. Thursday, Paramount Plus

'Sly'

Sylvester Stallone is an executive producer on his own story, which may explain why this documentary about his career has so many holes. There are clearly some areas he's not ready to discuss, including his marriages (understandable) and "Creed" (not so understandable). Surprisingly, Stallone does open up about the abuse he endured as a child and his limitations as an actor. Netflix

'It Ain't Over'

Yogi Berra was a cartoon character, in more ways than one (Yogi Bear was supposedly based on him). This loving documentary doesn't ignore his goofy personality, but it's most centered on establishing the late Yankee as the most underrated baseball player in history. It's hard to argue with 13 World Series rings and testimonials from fans like Billy Crystal and Derek Jeter. Netflix