Jazz violin virtuoso Regina Carter has pulled out of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival due to injury and she will be replaced by Prince-endorsed singer/pianist Kandace Springs.

Carter, the celebrated violinist who has earned a MacArthur genius grant, the Doris Duke Award and 2023 NEA jazz master honors, is suffering from repetitive strain injury. She has canceled other concerts this year, including one at the Library of Congress. The next scheduled date on her website is in March 8, 2025 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Springs will take Carter's spot on June 22 at the free TC Jazz Festival in Mears Park in St. Paul.

The Nashville-reared soul/jazz singer just released her fifth album, "Run Your Race," featuring mostly original material and a soulful reading of Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For."

After Prince saw one of Spring's YouTube videos and invited her to Paisley Park, she has performed a few times at the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis.

Springs will be accompanied by her all-female band at 6 p.m. on the final night of TC Jazz Festival. Joe Lovano will headline that evening. The free festival runs June 20-22 at various sites, with Karrin Allyson and Stefon Harris featured on June 21.