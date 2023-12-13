You've probably never heard of Kat Sadler. She's spent most of her career behind the scenes, writing for British series like "Frankie Boyle's New World Order" and "The Mash Report" (don't worry; I haven't seen them, either).

But if her series "Such Brave Girls" is any indication, she's going to be a major draw, especially for those who believe smutty comedy doesn't have to be stupid.

Sadler wrote all six episodes of the sitcom, which starts streaming Friday on Hulu. She plays a closeted lesbian, Josie, trying to live up to expectations from her family and neighbors.

It isn't working. Josie practically vomits when her "boyfriend" attempts to get to first base.

Her sister, Billie (played by Sadler's real-life sibling Lizzie Davidson), is just the opposite. She's too comfortable with crises, treating an abortion like a dentist appointment. Mom (Louise Brealey) is so busy trying to snag a husband, she can't see that her daughters are falling apart.

"If I can give you one thing," she says, "it's the gift of not going after your dreams."

There's no nudity in "Girls," but there are moments that make you feel like you just had tea at a strip joint. Sadler and director Simon Bird are so nonchalant in their approach to explicit scenes that the vulgarity takes time to sink in.

That's not a slam. Raunchy humor gets a bad rap because it's often delivered without an ounce of wit. But "Girls" is both bawdy and brainy. It's well worth checking out — even if you practically vomit.

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget'

It's been more than two decades since Ginger and Rocky led the Great Escape from a chicken farm, but they haven't lost any of their pluck. In this engaging sequel, the two team up with their daughter to save a whole new crop of cluckers from being turned into fast food. The jokes aren't quite as clever this time around but there's enough here to keep you entertained — and make you think twice about having lunch at KFC. Friday, Netflix

'50th Daytime Emmy Awards'

You would think a golden anniversary would call for higher-profile hosts than Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from "Entertainment Tonight." At least you count on some "star power" when Maury Povich and Susan Lucci get lifetime achievement awards. Twin Cities-based chefs Andrew Zimmern and Justin Sutherland will compete against each other for Outstanding Culinary Show Host. 8 p.m. Friday, CBS

'Lookingglass Alice'

Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre imagines "Alice in Wonderland" as if the main character went down the rabbit hole and landed in a production of Cirque du Soleil. The acrobatics don't translate very well to the small screen and there are no recognizable stars, although the troupe's co-founder and "Friends" star David Schwimmer does pop up in a mini-doc after the credits. 8 p.m. Friday, PBS

'What's Up, Doc?'

Ryan O'Neal, who died Dec. 8, spent so much of his life as tabloid fodder that it became easy to forget he was once a magnetic screen star. He's at his best in this 1972 screwball comedy playing Porky Pig to Barbra Streisand's Bugs Bunny. Max