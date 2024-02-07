PBS has a history of taking deep dives into musical genres, most notably through "The Blues," shepherded by Martin Scorsese, and Ken Burns' tributes to both country and jazz. "Gospel," which kicks off with the concert special "Gospel Live" at 9:30 p.m. Friday, isn't as rich as those previous series. But it may be more eye-opening. Even those who regularly attend Black churches may not be familiar with the sound's roots or its architects. What's most remarkable about the four-part documentary, which airs at 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, is the role that women played. There are homages to Mahalia Jackson and Aretha Franklin, but you also meet less heralded figures like Sallie Martin, Shirley Caesar and others who found a way to preach through song at a time when they were discouraged to speak from the pulpit. The performers in Friday's concert, co-hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr., do their best to honor those who came before them. But there's no substitute for the archival footage of Sister Rosetta Tharpe ripping into her electrical guitar, bringing gospel an unprecedented buzz.

Also this week...

'Three Little Birds'

British comedian Lenny Henry wrote this six-part series about his mother's struggles when she moved from Jamaica to England in the 1950s. But it also serves as a tribute to immigrants everywhere. You'll fall hard for Leah (Rochelle Neil) and her vivacious sister and Bible-thumping pal as they face numerous forms of discrimination in their new home. The cinematography is so vivid you can practically smell both the trash in the alleyways and the curry on the stove. BritBox

'The Hill'

"Field of Dreams" fans may want to check out this new movie, which also looks at a father-son relationship with baseball as the backdrop. Rickey Hill (Colin Ford and Jesse Berry) is determined to make it to the major leagues despite a degenerative spinal disease and a skeptical father (Dennis Quaid, who seems to be reviving the super-strict preacher he played in the 2011 version of "Footloose"). Too many cheesy moments keep this from being as inspirational as the 1989 Kevin Costner classic, but it'll keep baseball fans sated, at least until the start of spring training. Netflix

'Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut'

"I hope you like dark comedy," Kilmartin says at the top of this set, recorded in Los Angeles. The veteran stand-up then proceeds to deliver jokes about the Sept. 11 attacks, Anne Frank and fetish pornography that should not be attempted by amateurs. The centerpiece of the one-hour special explores her mother's losing battle with COVID-19. Kilmartin has always been a bold performer, which is why she's a favorite at Acme Comedy Company But this is the bravest set of her career. Available on demand. Visit comedydynamics.com for options.

'Alexander: The Making of a God'

You don't need dragons for a "Game of Thrones"-type saga. This docuseries leans on lots on actors to cover Alexander the Great's early battles, which pitted him against the formidable Persian ruler Darius the Great. But it's most effective when it turns to historians to share tales of the complicated warrior who could never be fully captured in re-enactments. The six-parter breezes over the Greek king's later campaigns, including his invasion of India. Don't be surprised if there's a second installment. Netflix