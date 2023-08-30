Cartoonist Matt Groening is best known for creating Bart and Homer Simpson, two numbskulls whose collective brain power couldn't handle basic algebra. All the smarts in the family went to Lisa. The most heroic character in "Futurama," which just returned after a nearly decade-long break, is Leela, a spaceship captain with Han Solo's pluck. But Groening's most fascinating female protagonist is Bean, the star of Netflix's "Disenchantment," which offers up its final 10 episodes Friday.

The animated series is a fairy-tale spoof, which means the writers could have spent the past five seasons cooking up various ways to put damsels in distress. Instead, it's been a journey where the women — both good and evil —- wield the heftiest swords. The males are too busy searching for their next meal to bother participating in this game of thrones.

Groening takes on too much in Season 5, including musings on religion, greed and the menacing side of Pinocchio. The final showdown is longer than Rapunzel's hair. But in a crowded field of stories and characters, the clear standout is Bean (voiced by "Broad City"' veteran Abbi Jacobson). She's more inspirational than any Disney princess.

Also this week

'God. Family. Football.'

Super Bowl QB Russell Wilson is one of the executive producers for this docuseries about a high school football team scoring touchdowns for Jesus. Evangel Christian Academy in Louisiana may no longer be racking up state titles but its players and coaches are keeping the faith. The action on the field is often sloppy, but the mom-doting, God-fearing teenagers in the spotlight are easy to root for. Friday, Freevee

'Big George Foreman'

This film is another example of a sports story in which the sport takes a back seat to religion. Director George Tillman Jr. ("Men of Honor") rapidly runs through the boxer's early rise so he can focus on his subject's born-again period and improbable comeback. Forest Whitaker makes the occasional appearance as trainer Doc Broadus. The fight scenes aren't nearly as impressive as Khris Davis' title performance, which covers a span of 25 years and at least four different waist sizes. Netflix

'Cocaine Bear'

This ridiculous horror flick made roughly $90 million at the box office earlier this year, but I suspect there were a lot of curious people too embarrassed to see it in theaters. Now you can indulge in this guilty pleasure in private. It's just as much fun as "Snakes on a Plane" but with less cussing. Director Elizabeth Banks and her cast, led by Keri Russell and O'Shea Jackson Jr., are well aware they're not making an art film. Their goofy enthusiasm is addictive. Amazon Prime

'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake'

Anyone familiar with the original cartoon series knows it wasn't really intended for kids. Despite the cotton candy colors and characters that looked like grade-schoolers, the stories dealt with serious issues like nuclear war and depression. That tradition continues in this latest spin-off. The title characters travel through a multiverse without a much needed therapist and the soundtrack sounds like background music at the world's saddest coffee shop. Lands Thursday, Max