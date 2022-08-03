Impact player
Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
The center fielder was 2-for-5 at the plate with two RBI, including his RBI double in the fifth that tied the score and a RBI single in the seventh that helped the Tigers establish a multi-run lead.
By the numbers
407 Distance, in feet, of Mark Contreras' first MLB home run, hit as he lead off the third inning Tuesday.
3 Number of times through 39 games this season reliever Griffin Jax has given up three or more runs in an outing, which he did in the seventh inning against Detroit.
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica
Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling.
Gophers
Gophers men's hoops announces home-friendly non-league schedule for 2022-23
Second-year coach Ben Johnson's team will play eight nonconference home games, compared to five last year.
Sports
A gentle giant: 49ers' Bryant Young heads to Hall of Fame
Bryant Young straddled the classic football divide between discipline and ferocity more adeptly than just about any player of his generation.
Sports
Live: Twins end Detroit series today. Follow play-by-play with Gameview
The Twins bring a one-game lead over Cleveland and a number of new faces into today's game. Tap for pitch-by-pitch results, the boxscore and score updates from the Guardians, White Sox and others here.
Gophers
Three Gophers training camp practices will be open to the public
Fans can attend practices on Saturday and Aug. 11 and 14.