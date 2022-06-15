IMPACT PLAYER

Logan Gilbert, Mariners

Allowed four singles over six innings, struck out six and only allowed two runners past first base

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Hits by Luis Arraez, only the third hitless game among the 11 he's played in June.

0 Hits allowed over the final three innings by Seattle relievers Erik Swanson and Diego Castillo.

2 Home runs allowed by Joe Ryan, the first time he's given up more than one in a game this season.