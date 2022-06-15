IMPACT PLAYER
Logan Gilbert, Mariners
Allowed four singles over six innings, struck out six and only allowed two runners past first base
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Hits by Luis Arraez, only the third hitless game among the 11 he's played in June.
0 Hits allowed over the final three innings by Seattle relievers Erik Swanson and Diego Castillo.
2 Home runs allowed by Joe Ryan, the first time he's given up more than one in a game this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Gilbert dominant on mound to lift Mariners past Twins 5-0
At the rate he's going, Logan Gilbert is going to find himself pitching in Los Angeles at the All-Star Game a month from now.
Twins
Twins get shut out for ninth time, losing 5-0 to Mariners
Gilberto Celestino and Carlos Correa each singled twice against second-year Seattle righthander Logan Gilbert, but their teammates went 0-for-23 and only three times advanced a baserunner beyond first base.
Sports
Mahle brilliant through 9, Reds beat D-backs 5-3 in 12
Albert Almora Jr. tripled home the go-ahead run in the 12th after Tyler Mahle pitched nine brilliant innings, and the Cincinnati Reds outlasted the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Sports
US OPEN '22: Key US Open moments looking at the last century
A capsule look at key anniversaries for this year's U.S. Open championship at The Country Club outside Boston on June 16-19:
Sports
Ramirez helps Guardians beat Rockies 4-3
José Ramírez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.