Impact player
William Contreras, Brewers
The younger brother of the Cardinals catcher, Willson, Contreras reached base four times and scored twice. He started the decisive sixth-inning rally with a line-drive single.
By the numbers
78 Pitches Bailey Ober threw in five innings before he was pulled for a reliever.
4 Home runs hit by Christian Vázquez this season. Tuesday was his second in a road ballpark.
15 Hits allowed by reliever Dylan Floro in 8⅓ innings since he was traded to the Twins.
Tyrone Taylor delivers a go-ahead RBI single in 5-run 6th as Brewers beat Twins 7-3
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't hit the ball particularly hard during their go-ahead rally Tuesday night.
Despite an ejection and agitated fans, Lynx exact revenge on Dallas
Reversing a 40-point loss to the Wings last month, the Lynx got exceptional play from Napheesa Collier (29 points), Kayla McBride (21) and their bench.
Phillies beat the Giants 4-3 to increase cushion in NL wild-card race
Trea Turner had a two-run single in the ninth inning that bounced off Camilo Doval's glove and into center field, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
Josh Rojas homers as Mariners beat White Sox 6-3 for season-high 8th straight win
Josh Rojas hit a two-run homer and six Seattle relievers combined for five effective innings, helping the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night for their season-high eighth straight win.
Kyle Tucker homers to back up a strong start by Justin Verlander as the Astros beat the Red Sox
Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer and Justin Verlander threw six scoreless innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Tuesday night.