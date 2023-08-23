Impact player

William Contreras, Brewers

The younger brother of the Cardinals catcher, Willson, Contreras reached base four times and scored twice. He started the decisive sixth-inning rally with a line-drive single.

By the numbers

78 Pitches Bailey Ober threw in five innings before he was pulled for a reliever.

4 Home runs hit by Christian Vázquez this season. Tuesday was his second in a road ballpark.

15 Hits allowed by reliever Dylan Floro in 8⅓ innings since he was traded to the Twins.