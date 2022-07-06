GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Alex Kirilloff, Twins
Made up for striking out with bases loaded by collecting a single and two home runs, all three to the opposite field.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Consecutive Twins victories over the White Sox, including the last two meetings in 2021.
2 Career home runs hit on his birthday by Jorge Polanco, who turned 29 on Tuesday
12 Career home runs at Guaranteed Rate Field by Polanco, fifth most by a Twin and most by an active Twin
