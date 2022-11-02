Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a pair of goals, including the game-winner.

2. Mason Shaw, Wild: The rookie scored for the second straight game.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender stopped 34 shots and improved to 5-0-1 over his last six starts.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist for Marco Rossi, his first NHL point.

3 Multipoint games for Joel Eriksson Ek this season after his two assists vs. Montreal.

8 Goals for Kaprizov, the second most in Wild history through 10 games.