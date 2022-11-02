GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a pair of goals, including the game-winner.
2. Mason Shaw, Wild: The rookie scored for the second straight game.
3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender stopped 34 shots and improved to 5-0-1 over his last six starts.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist for Marco Rossi, his first NHL point.
3 Multipoint games for Joel Eriksson Ek this season after his two assists vs. Montreal.
8 Goals for Kaprizov, the second most in Wild history through 10 games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
A look at the players who won't be at the World Cup in Qatar
Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup.
Gophers
Gophers' last victory vs. Nebraska in snowy Lincoln was memorable
Minnesota was missing 33 players because of COVID-19 or injuries, but still came away with a 24-17 win led by Mohamed Ibrahim's two TDs.
Gophers
Top-scorer Battle expected to miss Gophers' opener after foot surgery
Ben Johnson called Jamison Battle's status 'a week-to-week thing.' The Gophers play an exhibition against Division III St. Olaf tonight and their official opener Monday against Western Michigan.
Sports
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
Wolves
Wolves reserves rally, but Suns pull away from starters to win
Asked after the game what improvements he had seen from the Timberwolves starters, coach Chris Finch offered a sobering analysis — and he's facing a dilemma is solving the team's current troubles.