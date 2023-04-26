GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jamal Murray, Denver
Nuggets guard scored 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting, including 5-for-9 on three-pointers.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-for-12 Combined three-point shooting for Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
8 Offensive rebounds for the Wolves.
9 Offensive rebounds for Nikola Jokic. Denver had 12 total.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wolves
Shot goes long, goals fall short for Wolves in series loss to Denver
Anthony Edwards had a look at a three-pointer to tie Tuesday night's must-win Game 5, but it was off the mark and the series - and the season - came to an end.
Sports
Nuggets eliminate Wolves 112-109 behind Murray, Jokic
Michael Malone surveyed the scene Tuesday night and wondered where everyone was — not just Denver's fans, but the Nuggets themselves.
Sports
Barlow strands 2 in 9th, Royals beat D-backs 5-4 for 6th win
Scott Barlow got Christian Walker to hit into a game-ending groundout with runners on second and third, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Tuesday night for just their second win in 11 games.
Sports
Blake Sabol's 2-run homer sends Giants past Cardinals 5-4
Blake Sabol hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Tuesday night.