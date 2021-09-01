GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Duffy, Chicago

The Cubs second baseman caught Max Kepler's fly to short right field as he ran with his back to the infield, turned and threw out tagging-up Luis Arraez at home plate to end the Twins' eighth with a double play.

BY THE NUMBERS

27 RBI by Twins second baseman/DH Jorge Polanco in August, including one on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He ties Nelson Cruz, Brian Dozier, Gary Gaetti and Jimmie Hall for third most in August in team history.

14-13 Twins in August, their only winning month this season.

22,224 Announced audience, many of them loud Cubs fans.

ON DECK

Twins prospect Joe Ryan makes his big-league debut against the Cubs' Justin Steele.

Jerry Zgoda