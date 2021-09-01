GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Matt Duffy, Chicago
The Cubs second baseman caught Max Kepler's fly to short right field as he ran with his back to the infield, turned and threw out tagging-up Luis Arraez at home plate to end the Twins' eighth with a double play.
BY THE NUMBERS
27 RBI by Twins second baseman/DH Jorge Polanco in August, including one on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He ties Nelson Cruz, Brian Dozier, Gary Gaetti and Jimmie Hall for third most in August in team history.
14-13 Twins in August, their only winning month this season.
22,224 Announced audience, many of them loud Cubs fans.
ON DECK
Twins prospect Joe Ryan makes his big-league debut against the Cubs' Justin Steele.
Jerry Zgoda
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Snell pulled after 7 no-hit innings, Padres beat D-backs 3-0
Blake Snell blew through seven no-hit innings, making things tough on the Arizona batters — and his own manager.
Sports
Ohtani steals home, Angels send Yankees to 4th straight loss
Manager Aaron Boone had no real problem with the way his New York Yankees executed on the double steal by the Angels that ended with Shohei Ohtani sliding safely into home.
Sports
Toro slams old team, connects in 8th as M's beat Astros 4-0
Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2
Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders.
Sports
Seager, Dodgers beat Braves 3-2; Albies' foul injures knee
Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in a matchup of playoff contenders Tuesday night.