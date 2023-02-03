Mike Radcliff, who devoted his professional life to finding baseball players for the Minnesota Twins, died on Friday in suburban Kansas City after a four-year battle with cancer. He was 66.

Hired as an area scout by the team in 1987, Radcliff became the Twins' scouting director in 1993, and held the position for more than two decades. He had been the Twins' vice president of player personnel since 2007, directing a staff of more than 60 full- and part-time scouts.

But Radcliff preferred to do much of his work sitting behind the plate, not in an office. He spent several weeks each spring personally scouting potential draftees, and became one of the most popular and successful scouts in baseball.

"He believed in getting into the trenches with his people and going where the players are. He liked to get a lot of opinions. He liked to have his guys crosscheck other players, so you could have healthy discussion when you got into the draft room," said Twins vice president Rob Antony. "No one was ever going to outwork him. He would have longer draft lists than any scouting director in the country, not even close. But that's what he liked to do, scout and evaluate."

Radcliff was responsible for drafting Twins Hall of Famers like Torii Hunter, taken with the 20th pick in 1993, and Glen Perkins with the 22nd pick in 2004. And in 2001, with the first overall pick, Radcliff lobbied for his team to take St. Paul catcher Joe Mauer, who last week was elected to the Twins Hall of Fame.