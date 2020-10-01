DULUTH – A Trump supporter attacked a photojournalist covering protests near the president’s rally Wednesday, punching a phone out of the videographer’s hand while it was recording.

WCCO-TV aired footage from photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun, who was taking video of a man confronting a group of Joe Biden supporters gathered near Duluth’s airport before Trump’s campaign visit, the station reported.

“You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful. You want to be violent? Come to me,” the man said, turning to punch Chhoun’s phone.

The station said Chhoun was not hurt. The incident was reported to the Duluth police.

Chhoun was born in a Thai refugee camp after his family fled Cambodia. In elementary school he moved to Minnesota, where he eventually became a U.S. citizen and attended college. His assignment manager, Guy Still, on Twitter condemned the attack and called Chhoun “a true American patriot.”

“Today, when there is breaking news, or a chaotic situation, he is often the first to volunteer to get into the heart of the action,” Still wrote of Chhoun. “He does this not for glory or notoriety, but out of a sense of duty and a commitment to share the stories which are challenging to cover.”