Michael Corey is a news developer for the Star Tribune. He specializes in data journalism, and his reporting has focused on mapping, science, remote sensing, history, data on the radio, police use of force, the U.S.-Mexico border wall and sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.
michael.corey@startribune.com
mikejcorey
Anna Boone became a full-time digital designer at the Star Tribune following her internship there in the summer of 2017. Before moving to Minneapolis, she interned at the Denver Post and Verge Magazine in London.
anna.boone@startribune.com
Jessie Van Berkel writes about Minnesota government and politics at the Star Tribune. She previously covered St. Paul City Hall and local government in the south metro.
Jessie.VanBerkel@startribune.com
jessievanb
Torey Van Oot reports on Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.
torey.vanoot@startribune.com
612-673-7299
toreyvanoot