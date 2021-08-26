A trucker was killed when his big rig crashed east of St. Cloud, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 near the exit for County Road 8 in Silver Creek Township, according to the State Patrol.
The semitrailer truck was heading east when it rolled over into the ditch to the right, said the patrol, which did not explain why the truck left the road about 15 miles east of St. Cloud.
The identity of the driver, a 64-year-old man from St. Cloud, has yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Crash near Willmar leaves 1 person dead, 6 others injured
A passenger in a minivan was killed, the State Patrol said.
Curious Minnesota
Listen: What is the future of COVID-19 and the delta variant?
Star Tribune health reporters Jeremy Olson and Glenn Howatt answer reader questions about the latest phase of the pandemic.
Local
Trucker dies in rollover crash east of St. Cloud
The identity of the driver, a 64-year-old man from St. Cloud, has yet to be released.
State Fair
Minnesota State Fair begins after yearlong hiatus
The 2021 event kicked off Thursday amid COVID concerns. Attendees will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination, though organizers are urging mask use indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
Local
One found dead after Madison apartment complex fire
One person has been found dead in an apartment following a fire at a Madison complex.