A trucker was killed when his big rig crashed east of St. Cloud, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 near the exit for County Road 8 in Silver Creek Township, according to the State Patrol.

The semitrailer truck was heading east when it rolled over into the ditch to the right, said the patrol, which did not explain why the truck left the road about 15 miles east of St. Cloud.

The identity of the driver, a 64-year-old man from St. Cloud, has yet to be released.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482