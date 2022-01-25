A truck driver backed over and killed a fellow employee at a grain cooperative in central Minnesota, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. Monday at Sunrise Ag in Buckman, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said.

The man who was hit by the grain truck, 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein, of Pierz, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was identified as Chad Pietrzak, 38, of Hillman, Minn.