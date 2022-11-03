The attempted murder trial is underway for a taekwondo master accused of plotting an ambush shooting of the mother of his child, a Minneapolis police forensic scientist, in an attempt to gain full custody of their son.

Timothy Allen Amacher denies the charges of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and aiding an accomplice after the fact in connection to the shooting of Nicole Lenway on April 20 outside a Minneapolis child-care center. His former student and girlfriend, Colleen Purificacion Larson, fired the point-blank range shots. She claims Amacher pressured her into shooting Lenway, who survived and remains employed by MPD.

A separate trial for Larson, who is out on bail, is slated for January. She is listed as one of the state's 100 witnesses to testify in Amacher's trial that kicked off Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with opening statements after two days of jury selection.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Jacob Fischmann set the scene for jurors by saying that while Amacher wasn't that shooter, "he was the screenwriter, director and producer."

Fischmann said evidence will show Larson used Amacher's truck, which has Wi-Fi inside to connect to cell towers that can be traced, to drive to the day-care center that day to shoot Lenway while Amacher was inside with their child.

"[Amacher] knew that no one would suspect him because he was inside. What he didn't know is that Nicole Lenway would survive and be able to tell her story," Fischmann said.

Lenway and Amacher met while she took taekwondo class from him and started dating before moving in together in late 2013. Their relationship quickly turned rocky. Fischmann said. Amacher frequently accused Lenway of cheating. "He's a drinker, jealous man, not a trusting person," Fischmann said.

Lenway moved out in 2015 and found out she was pregnant with their son, who was born June 2016. Fischmann said things changed significantly in 2017 when Lenway got a new boyfriend, a MPD officer who is expected to testify.

Fischmann said that Lenway once came home to find her deadbolt unlocked with Amacher inside and rose petals everywhere. She told him to leave. Another time she allegedly came home to find he painted "Slut for Cops" across her garage door, Fischmann said.

Fischmann said Amacher then began reporting "bogus" claims of child abuse and domestic abuse to gain custody. Instead, Fischmann said authorities, inundated with these reports, determined they were all fabricated and Amacher could only have supervised visitation.

Amacher's attorney Larry Reed painted a different picture of his client. Reed said Amacher's reports of child abuse regarding their son were never investigated. "All a sudden he's the bad guy for reporting," Reed said.

Reed said that Amacher filed a report with internal affairs alleging that Lenway confessed that she fabricated evidence in the case of Jamar Clark, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in 2015. "She's still there evidently with no consequences," he said.

Reed also pointed to the "overwhelming" list of witnesses, and lack of evidence. "There are no facts to support the state's claim that my client aided and abetted anyone."

"My client was wrongfully accused. He did nothing," Reed said.

Fischmann disagreed. He said Amacher went to the department of motor vehicles the day before the attack to get vanity plates and remove existing plates. The black Dodge Ram truck Amacher owns was without plates at the time of the shooting. He also said that Amacher put Superman stickers on the vehicle the day after the shooting and told authorities that the vehicle shown on surveillance couldn't be his because it didn't have the stickers.

The three discharged .380 caliber bullets matched those found at Amacher's St. Paul home, Fischmann said, and cellphone towers traced Larson driving Amacher's truck from his taekwondo studio in White Bear Lake to their home in St. Paul and then to FamilyWise in Minneapolis, which is a supervised parenting and safe exchange day-care center.

He said that Larson, wearing a mask, waited for Lenway and then ran up to her in the parking lot with her arm extended and started shooting. A woman applied pressure to Lenway's neck and she was rushed to the hospital where she was intubated for five days.

Fischmann said that Amacher told authorities: "This is all a setup by MPD to get me in trouble."

Prosecutors called only one witness for testimony Thursday and that was FBI agent Richard Fennern, who shared with the jurors his findings from his cellphone tower analysis in this case.

Testimony is expected to resume Monday.