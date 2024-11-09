Tree program nurtures St. Paul’s urban forest, and young people learning arborist skills

Job prospects are good, Cleaver said, with cities across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest dealing with the ravages of emerald ash borer. State and local governments are removing tens of thousands of doomed or infected ash trees and replacing them when possible. The beetle will ultimately spread to all ash trees, experts say, and even chemical treatments that stave it off need to be reapplied every few years. There were an estimated 1 billion ash trees in Minnesota when emerald ash borer was discovered in the state in 2009.