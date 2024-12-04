Travel Troubleshooter: Air Canada destroyed my $1,000 Rimowa luggage. Can you make them pay?

Before I get to what went wrong, I have to say something about checking $1,000 luxury designer luggage. Elliott’s guiding principles for luggage are durability and inconspicuousness. You scored well on durability: Your checked bag was made of sturdy plastic and, in your words, it was in “perfect” shape after many years and tens of thousands of miles of air travel. But you also want your checked bag to not attract too much attention, and Rimowa is a little flashy. You were lucky it wasn’t stolen.