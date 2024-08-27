Travel personality Rick Steves set for prostate cancer surgery in September

Just because you can buy airline miles outright doesn’t mean you should. There are only a few situations where buying airline rewards makes sense. First off, you may want to consider buying miles if you’re planning to book a pricey fare with cash and the cost of purchased miles works out to less than you would pay. Another scenario is when you’re only a few thousand miles short for a redemption you want to make. Thirdly, from time to time many frequent-flier programs also offer a “bonus” for purchasing miles. Buying during one of these promotional periods is obviously better than buying when a bonus isn’t offered, but that doesn’t mean you should buy miles just for the fun of it.