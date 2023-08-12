There is a new format for the 100th Minnesota State Amateur Baseball tournament, which starts Friday and runs for three weekends.

Class A, which had existed for Twin Cities teams since 1990, now has been merged into Class B. They will be joined by teams classified as "B" by the state baseball board. Double elimination is also gone for Class B.

There will be a 32-team Class A/B single-elimination tournament along with the 48-team Class C single-elimination tournament.

There are four sites: Delano, Dassel, Litchfield and Waconia. Playoffs were winding down over the past week. The pairings will be released on Sunday afternoon on Minnesota Amateur Baseball's YouTube channel, "Minnesota Baseball Association."

The tournament will be livestreamed by Neighborhood Sports Network. Go to nspn.tv/townball for purchase information.