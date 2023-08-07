The ex-Minneapolis police officer who held off concerned bystanders as George Floyd died under the knee of Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Monday.

More than three years after Floyd's murder ignited a global movement, Tou Thao appeared in Hennepin County District Court to bring the last remaining criminal case to closure. His was the final case prosecuted in state court among the four officers who had roles in Floyd's killing at 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue on May 25, 2020.

"George Floyd's last words were heard across the world, but more importantly they were heard by Tou Thao and we cannot forget them now three years later," said prosecutor Erin Eldridge.

Thao, like in previous court appearances, used his opportunity to speak before the court to go on a breathless Biblical diatribe of 23 minutes. At the onset of his religious declarations, he told those in the court who brought along their Bibles to take them out. No one in the courtroom did so. He went on to cite passages and preach of repentance, fear of God and forgiveness, but did not apologize.

He said he didn't intend on hurting anyone that day. "I did the best I thought I could. Obviously the outcome didn't come out the way I wanted it. I'll leave it at that."

"Today if you feel the love of God pulling at your heart … Let it be your day of salvation. Do not harden your heart in rebellion, for God desired mercy and relationship with you," he said.

He then directed his comments to District Judge Peter Cahill, asking if the judge was a brother in Christ, and apologized if he offended Cahill when he refused to take a plea.

Cahill interjected that no offense was taken. And after Thao closed with saying that he is praying for everyone in the room, including Cahill, he said that if anyone needs him for prayer, "you know where to find me."

"Thank you judge," he said. "God bless you."

"After three years of reflection," Cahill said, "I was hoping for a little more remorse, regret, acknowledgement of some responsibility and less preaching."

Cahill said he's not rehashing the facts of the case. "Suffice it to say that I think your culpability is less than Mr. Chauvin, but well above Mr. [Alexander] Kueng and Mr. [Thomas] Lane as an experienced senior officer who was in the best position to save George Floyd."

He gave Thao the top of the sentencing guideline.

On Friday, his federal conviction was upheld by judges who rejected his arguments that he was less culpable than the other officers because he didn't know of Floyd's worsening state.

In an 11th-hour resolution ahead of a joint state trial, Kueng pleaded guilty and Thao waived his right to a jury trial, leaving the verdict to Cahill. In May, Thao was found guilty aiding and abetting manslaughter, with a presumed sentence ranging from three to five years.

Eldridge asked for a sentence of a little more than 4 years, while Thao's attorney Robert Paule asked Cahill for the lower end of sentencing guidelines of 10 months less.

Thao has credit for having serving served about a year in prison. He has remained in segregated custody in the Hennepin County jail since October, when the joint trial with Kueng was set to begin.

Thao, Kueng and Lane were found guilty of federal charges in a jury trial and are serving federal sentences ranging from 2½ to 3½ years.

Lane was sentenced in September to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Kueng in October admitted to the same charge and was sentenced to 31⁄ 2 years. Both will serve their sentences concurrently with their federal sentences.

At his federal sentencing in July when he received 3½ years, Thao heavily quoted scripture in a 23-minute statement that spoke of retribution, describing the case as corrupt and saying the legal process caused him "great distress."

This is a developing story.