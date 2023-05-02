Tou Thao, the former Minneapolis police officer who nearly three years ago kept back bystanders concerned for George Floyd's well-being as he died under the knee of convicted cop Derek Chauvin, was found guilty Tuesday of aiding and abetting manslaughter.

The verdict from Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is the last case to be prosecuted in either state or federal court for the four officers who played varying roles in the killing at 38th and Chicago on May 25, 2020, which was decried globally as an especially brazen act of police brutality.

Cahill convicted Thao of second-degree aiding and abetting manslaughter. Thao remains in custody ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 7.

A message has been left with Robert Paule, Thao's attorney, for the defense's reaction to the verdict.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office led the prosecution of the four fired officers, said in a statement Tuesday that "the conviction of Tou Thao is historic and the right outcome. It brings one more measure of accountability in the tragic death of George Floyd. Accountability is not justice, but it is a step on the road to justice."

Ellison noted that "while we have now reached the end of the prosecution of Floyd's murder, it is not behind us. There is much more that prosecutors, law-enforcement leaders, rank-and-file officers, elected officials, and community can do to bring about true justice in law enforcement and true trust and safety in all communities."

Cahill wrote in his 177-page finding of guilt that "Thao actively encouraged his three colleagues' dangerous prone restraint of Floyd while holding back a crowd of concerned bystanders begging the officers to render medical aid. Thao knew, as the minutes passed and the restraint continued unimpeded, that Floyd had stopped talking and fallen silent, had stopped moving altogether, and had become totally unresponsive. In fact, by about six minutes into the restraint, Floyd stopped breathing, lost consciousness, and became pulseless."

Thao's sentence could range from three to five years. He has remained in segregated custody in Hennepin County since October, when a joint trial with co-defendant J. Alexander Kueng was expected to begin. But in an 11th-hour resolution, Kueng pleaded guilty and Thao waived his right to a jury trial, leaving the verdict to Cahill.

The decisions avoided a joint trial that was expected to last until mid-December and involve dozens of witnesses recounting Floyd's murder in south Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 — a brazen act of police brutality viewed and decried globally.

Kueng and fellow officer Thomas Lane helped Chauvin hold a handcuffed Floyd on the ground while Thao held back a group of bystanders that pleaded with officers to give Floyd medical attention as he pleaded for his life and lost consciousness. Chauvin's knee pinned Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in 2021. He pleaded guilty to federal charges for violating Floyd's civil rights and is serving a 20-year sentence.

Kueng, Thao and Lane were found guilty of federal charges in a jury trial and are serving federal sentences ranging from 2½ to 3½ years.

Lane was sentenced in September to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Kueng in October admitted to the same charge and was sentenced to 3 1⁄ 2 years. Both will serve their sentences concurrently with their federal sentences.

Resolution of Thao's case was the last remaining in district court of the four fired officers. In anticipation of his trial, the 37-year-old was released from an undisclosed federal prison and returned to the Hennepin County Jail, where he will appear for sentencing.

At his federal sentencing in July when he received 3½ years, Thao heavily quoted scripture in a 23-minute statement that spoke of retribution, describing the case as corrupt and saying the legal process caused him "great distress."