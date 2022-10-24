One of two ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd's killing at the last moment decided to plead guilty and not proceed with his state trial that was scheduled to being Monday morning.

The sudden decision by fired officer J. Alexander Kueng came as jury selection was about to start in Hennepin County District Court. So far, codefendant Tou Thao's not guilty plea stands.

Kueng admitted to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, specifically being culpably negligent and creating an unreasonable risk in connection with Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, at 38th and Chicago. His attorney, Thomas Plunkett, said they reached a negotiated settlement that meant dismissing a second count of second-degree unintentional murder.

Plunkett said Kueng's state sentence will be served concurrently to his federal sentence.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted last year of second-degree murder and manslaughter for pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes outside Cup Foods as Floyd pleaded for his life. Chauvin later pled guilty to federal charges for violating Floyd's civil rights and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Kueng, Thao and fellow officer Thomas Lane, were found guilty of the federal charges in a jury trial and are serving federal sentences ranging from 2 1⁄ 2 to 3 1⁄ 2 years. Kueng and Lane helped Chauvin hold a handcuffed Floyd to the ground while Thao held off agitated bystanders concerned for Floyd's well-being.

JJ. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao

Thao still faces two charges: aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter. If found guilty of both counts in trial, he could receive at least 16 years in prison.

Kueng, 29, and Thao, 36, had rejected an offer that Lane, 39, accepted to avoid a state trial. That plea deal would have allowed them to serve their state sentences at the same time as their federal sentences. They've been in custody at federal prisons out of state and were returned to Minneapolis for trial.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for the latest information.

Star Tribune staff writers Paul Walsh and Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.