Minnesota boys’ basketball top seniors
Star Tribune college basketball writer Marcus Fuller’s top 10 Minnesota boys’ basketball players in class of 2021:
Player School College choice
1. Chet Holmgren Minnehaha Academy Undecided
2. Will Tschetter Stewartville Michigan
3. Hercy Miller Minnehaha Academy Undecided
4. Andrew Morgan Waseca North Dakota State
5. Andre Gray Minneapolis North Undecided
6. Cade Haskins DeLaSalle Dartmouth
7. Davon Townley Minneapolis North Undecided
8. Joshua Streit Eden Valley-Watkins Undecided
9. Francis Nwaokorie Champlin Park San Diego
10. Xavier White Hopkins Undecided
Top seniors from Minnesota attending prep school
Kendall Brown Sunrise Christian, Kan. Baylor
Treyton Thompson La LuMiere Prep, Ind. Minnesota
Broden Lien International Sports Academy, Ohio South Dakota State