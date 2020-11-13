Lindsay Whalen’s 2021 recruiting class is complete.

Wayne (Mich.) Memorial High School power forward Alanna Micheaux signed her national letter of intent to play for the Gophers women’s basketball team on Thursday, finishing Whalen’s three-player class.

Roseau’s Katie Borowicz and Watertown-Mayer’s Maggie Czinano signed their national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon.

In Micheaux, the Gophers are getting a physical player who can score, but also can defend and rebound. She averaged 26 points and 14 rebounds last season.

A four-star recruit, Micheaux was ranked as the 75th-best player in the country and the ninth-best power forward by ProspectNation.com.

“When we watched her, her tenacity on the defensive end, and with rebounding, is something we really liked,” Whalen said.