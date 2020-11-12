Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen announced Wednesday that in-state players Katie Borowicz and Maggie Czinano signed national letters of intent to join the Minnesota women’s basketball program for the 2021-22.

But a third expected member of the incoming class, Alanna Micheaux of Wayne Memorial (Mich.) High, has yet to sign her NLI. A 6-2 forward, she is a four-star recruit, the No. 75 player overall in the country and the No. 9 power forward according to ProspectNation.com.

Borowicz attends Roseau High School. A four-star recruit according to ESPN, she is the 98th-ranked player overall in the Class of 2021 and the No. 19 point guard.

The 5-7 Borowicz is a three-time all-state honoree, including last season when she averaged 31.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 6.0 steals. On the varsity team since seventh grade, she has scored more than 2,000 points in her career and reached 1,000 by her sophomore season.

Borowicz helped Roseau to a Class 2A state title in 2017, a runner-up finish the following season and a spot in the semifinals in 2019. On the AAU circuit, she plays for Minnesota Stars. In addition to basketball, Borowicz is also a two-time all-conference honoree in volleyball and finished eighth at the state meet in the pole vault in 2016.

“Katie is a point guard who has tremendous court vision as well as an ability to score,” Whalen said. “She put up elite statistics during her time at Roseau High School, and I am excited for her to wear the Maroon and Gold for her home state.”

Czinano is a 6-foot guard who attends Watertown-Mayer High. She’s a three-time all-conference honoree and was named all-state last season when she averaged 21 points, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists per contest.

Czinano has helped her school to a pair of conference championships, a section championship and a third-place finish in Class 2A at the 2017 state tournament.

Her AAU team is the Minnesota Fury, which won back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020 and finished second at the 2019 UAA Nationals. Czinano will be the second member of her family to play in the Big Ten. Her sister, Monika, is a junior at Iowa.

“Maggie is another homegrown talent with championship level experience,” Whalen said. “Her ability to play on the wing, as well as some stretch 4, set her apart for us during her recruiting process.”