Tom Brady will join FOX as its lead football analyst after he retires from playing, the network announced Tuesday morning.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch broke the news during an earnings call, saying that plans call for Brady to work with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and be an ambassador for the network focusing on "client and promotional initiatives."

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his intention to retire after last season but then changed his mind.

Brady, 44, has not said how long he will continue playing, but tweeted this morning that he still has "a lot of unfinished business on the field" with Tampa Bay, the team he signed with two years ago after leaving the New England Patriots.

