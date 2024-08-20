In the absence of nuance, harmful stereotypes spring up on both sides. Rural people might see urban spaces as crime-ridden wastelands. Urban people might think rural residents are poorly educated. Rural residents might see Minnesota’s electric vehicle mandate as being pressed on them by an urban Legislature that doesn’t understand the lack of EV infrastructure in rural places. Urban legislators might call for strict gun laws, failing to seek out the purpose of firearms in rural culture. People who hold these views are less likely to listen to each other.