The loss of a department store might be easier to weather in bigger cities with more shopping choices. But at the same time that Herberger’s closed, Alexandria also lost JCPenney and several smaller mall stores. Its downtown boutiques took up some of the slack, but at a higher price point, and they were largely aimed at lake home owners and tourists. There was a real shortage of women’s work clothes and clothes for kids and men. For five years, Herberger’s massive footprint – it occupied 70,000 square feet at the Alexandria mall – sat empty, as did the space vacated by JCPenney. Kohl’s took up some of it and T.J. Maxx will take up more when it opens a store there in 2025.