Tolkkinen: It ain’t so easy to cheat in an election

Stearns County has one drop box monitored by five cameras, said auditor/treasurer Randy Schreifels, which would record the front and rear of a car as well as three other angles. You can also only drop off one ballot. Any more than that, you have to bring them into the county office. And each person is allowed to bring in only three ballots, although he wasn’t certain if that was three ballots total or three ballots at a time.