Hot, dry weather challenges wildfire suppression efforts in northeastern Minnesota

Major wildfires that have ripped through northeastern Minnesota are largely contained. But the warm weather comes with a high fire risk.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 1, 2025 at 8:53PM
Firefighters Joshua Donahue, Chris Schlosser, Jon Settergren and Michael Hemmerich, left to right, move debris and water down hot spots in the smoldered remains of a structure as part of the efforts to combat the Camp House wildfire in Brimson, Minn. on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Major wildfires that have ripped through northeastern Minnesota are largely contained, but the hot, dry weather is expected to test suppression efforts through Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports a “very high” fire risk in the area of the Jenkins Creek fire, which spread across more than 16,000 acres and was 94% contained on Sunday. The threat is high in the vicinity of the Horse River fire as well, which was started by a lightning strike within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and has covered 15 acres.

Monday’s weather, with dry, windy conditions and temperatures near 90 degrees, are conducive to the development of fires. Burning restrictions are in place that prohibit open burning.

The wildfires have destroyed structures and devastated private and public land across northeastern Minnesota.

Firefighters on Sunday continued suppression efforts to further contain the Jenkins Creek fire, southeast of Hoyt Lakes, according to an update from the National Incident Management Organization and U.S. Forest Service. Crews have tackled sources of heat on the east flank of the fire in the area of Colvin Creek and to the northwest.

Helicopters dropping water on the northwest area of the fire have aided crews, which are continuing hazard tree removal and detecting hotspots with infrared drone flights.

The Horse River fire was not yet contained on Sunday. According to the update, because the fire has moved slowly across the forest floor in patches, it has been more difficult to detect from the air. Crews are spending a “considerable effort seeking sources of heat.”

“Though there are certainly still sources of heat within the fire, yesterday a crew member described the fire this way: ‘This actually is exactly what we want – a natural ignition, natural spread and movement, and it naturally put itself to bed,’" the National Incident Management Organization report said.

The Camp House fire, which was located near Brimson and spread across 12,000 acres, was 98% contained as of last week.

During a news conference last Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz noted that no one died or sustained significant injuries in the wildfires. Walz declared a peacetime emergency in response to the blazes on May 20.

As Minnesota also deals with smoke from Canadian wildfires, a statewide air quality alert, issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, remains in place until 6:00 p.m. Monday.

While Monday’s weather comes with a high fire danger, there is a chance of rain on Tuesday that may moderate the fire activity.

