The amazing thing was how he kept focused and kept at it. Day after day. Year after year. Anybody can make a small ball of twine. It takes greatness to keep going, to recognize the possibilities, to persevere. Not just with twine, but with anything. Writing a book. Restoring an old Allis tractor. Learning a foreign language. Every four years at the Olympics, elite athletes remind us where focus and determination and effort can bring us. Anybody can dabble. I dabble. But what could we accomplish if we did one thing every day for 29 years?