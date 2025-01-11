Tolkkinen: Bondage imagery for first-graders? No thanks.

Pekel, 57, was in fourth grade when his father came out as gay. It shook his world, he said, and there were no books in the library that could have helped him make sense of that, and there was also no support or understanding in the larger society. Though he told the board that he would have no problem reading the book to his own children, he told me that he has to consider the complicated mesh of cultures of the entire student body, including some whose religious beliefs preclude viewing of nude bodies.