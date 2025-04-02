This Minnesota flower grower calls herself a farmer — but state law says otherwise

MAZEPPA, MINN. – With sleeves rolled up and boots thick with mud, Allie Kuppenbender tends to the seeds of what she hopes will be her most successful harvest yet.
But unlike many of the farms dotting the Zumbro River Valley, Kuppenbender isn’t nurturing corn or soybeans. She’s using the fertile soil to cultivate rows upon rows of colorful flowers for her budding business, Bleed Heart Floral.
To Kuppenbender, the work feels a lot like farming. And the challenges she faces — from fighting pests and coping with drought to finding reliable seasonal help — would feel familiar to most other farmers here in the southeastern part of the state.
Yet, even with the dirt under her fingernails and long hours spent in the fields, Kuppenbender doesn’t meet the legal definition of a farmer. The distinction has led to an ongoing dispute between Bleed Heart Floral and Wabasha County over how to classify the property for tax and permitting purposes.
“It’s being treated as a hobby,” Kuppenbender said. “This is not a hobby. It’s not a backyard garden. It’s our family’s livelihood.”
After several failed attempts at making her case to the county, Kuppenbender is now appealing to state lawmakers to classify floriculture — the practice of growing flowers for ornamental purposes — as an agricultural industry.
Kuppenbender said the designation would allow her business to qualify for savings under an agricultural property tax rate. It would also mean lower permitting fees and fewer regulations when dealing with the county.
“It’s new here; just telling anybody what we do, we have to explain it,” Kuppenbender said. “But once they see it, they all say this is a farm.”