There must have been tens of thousands of them in our house that winter. As I lay on the couch with our baby that first night, my mother-in-law and my husband vacuumed up as many as they could from ceilings and walls and furniture. By the next night, others had replaced them. As soon as I healed, I began vacuuming like a warrior queen, sucking up hundreds of them every morning and hundreds more every night. Still, they would race around our light fixtures, leaving a brownish trail, congregate by the water faucets, hide under the dish drain and behind pictures on the wall.