Toledo, Ohio – Starter Matt Boyd, on a rehab assignment for the Detroit Tigers, pitched 4⅓ innings of one-hit ball and struck out six as the Toledo Mud Hens edged the St. Paul Saints 2-0 on Tuesday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the Midwest Division. They lead the Saints by 1½ games.
Boyd and three relievers held the Saints to four hits. Byron Buxton hit a double in four at-bats.
The Mud Hens took a 2-0 lead when Eric Haase, also on a rehab assignment, hit a two-run homer in the first off former Detroit teammate Beau Burrows.
