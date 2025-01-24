Rash: Today (and every day) is Hockey Day Minnesota

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Today (and every day) is Hockey Day Minnesota
A community-based ‘ecosystem’ helps explain the sport’s strength.
According to Minnesota Hockey, 49,912 youth hockey players registered to play on teams this season, which is 10,676 more than in Massachusetts, the next closest state. Of those, 18,435 were 8 years old or younger, which is 6,012 more than in Massachusetts. The great gains in girls hockey continued too, with 13,760 players registered — 5,511 of them 8 and under — both totals far surpassing Massachusetts, let alone the other 48 states.
Many Minnesota kids lacing up skates aspire even higher, and relative to other states, Minnesota leads those lists, too: 249 men from 68 high schools played on Division 1 teams, more than double the 117 from Massachusetts or the 113 from New York, 111 from Michigan and 70 from Illinois. Women’s D1 rosters were replete with North Star State stars too: 205 players from 61 different Minnesota high schools, more than the second and third states combined.
And beyond college, Minnesotans score as well. Fifty play in the National Hockey League, the eighth straight year at least that many are represented in the NHL, a level no other state has ever reached. And 18 Minnesotans compete in the Professional Women’s Hockey League, more than the next two states combined.
So it would seem that every day is hockey day in Minnesota. But today, Saturday, Jan. 25, is Hockey Day Minnesota, the 19th annual outdoor-ice event celebrating the sport woven into the state’s athletic and cultural fabric.
This year’s HDM takes place in Shakopee and features a spectacular backdrop: Valleyfair Amusement Park, which will operate for the first time in winter while the games are playing. But at least for players and fans at the customized outdoor rink, the real thrill ride will come on the ice, which over four days (the event officially started on Wednesday, with the culmination coming on Saturday) will have 24 youth games, 11 high-school games, a game between the University of Minnesota and the Bemidji State University women’s teams, as well as a college-alumni scrimmage.
And, per tradition, Hockey Day Minnesota will be capped off with an NHL game at the Xcel Energy Center between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild — the team that’s the “mothers and fathers of Hockey Day Minnesota,” according to Erik Radtke, the vice chair for Hockey Day Minnesota Shakopee.
From the origins of outdoor ice, Radtke added, comes “a hockey culture we have in the state of Minnesota — a community-based hockey program that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the nation, and Hockey Day Minnesota is a part of that.”
That culture — commonly called “the Minnesota model” in hockey circles — is “a three-legged stool” of “community-owned rinks, community-based youth hockey and community-based high-school hockey,” said Joe Delich, Minnesota Hockey’s executive director. “This little ecosystem supports itself.”
In other states, Delich explained, youth hockey is “delivered more through the private sector, private clubs, private ice arenas.” The Minnesota model, conversely, costs less, coheres communities and, as the participation numbers attest, means more hockey players.
Players like Breanne (Bre) Johnson, a forward for the Brainerd-Little Falls Warriors, who on Thursday were among the first two teams to take to the pristine Shakopee ice for a junior varsity game against the Shakopee Sabers. Playing on Hockey Day Minnesota is “once in a lifetime” and “one of the coolest things ever,” she said, excited about an official game outdoors. “I just think it makes the game 100 times better; it’s just so much more fun outside.”
And outside will be winter-perfect on Saturday, with predicted highs in the mid-20s.
The Shakopee setting “sends a message that this is a great place to be in the wintertime,” said Andy Haskell, Johnson’s JV-team coach. Recalling his youth spent at outdoor rinks in Bemidji, Haskell said that “you have to embrace the elements, and there’s nowhere I’d rather be than here, and I think that people will sense that from the kids when they watch them on TV. That attitude and that enthusiasm is infectious.”
Regarding Saturday’s games (televised on FanDuel Sports Network North), Radtke said that “If the eyes of the state or of the nation are looking at Hockey Day Minnesota, this is an opportunity to showcase all that is good about our community and our state.”
Indeed, while youth sports, like all societal sectors, has its challenges, the Minnesota model of youth hockey and events like Hockey Day Minnesota create connections within and among communities and between generations — and show that the state of the state’s official sport is strong.
