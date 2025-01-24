Rash: Today (and every day) is Hockey Day Minnesota

This year’s HDM takes place in Shakopee and features a spectacular backdrop: Valleyfair Amusement Park, which will operate for the first time in winter while the games are playing. But at least for players and fans at the customized outdoor rink, the real thrill ride will come on the ice, which over four days (the event officially started on Wednesday, with the culmination coming on Saturday) will have 24 youth games, 11 high-school games, a game between the University of Minnesota and the Bemidji State University women’s teams, as well as a college-alumni scrimmage.