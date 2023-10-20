D.J. Tice, the Star Tribune Opinion editor most responsible for the high quality of our commentary over the past 14 years, has decided to retire at the end of this year.

Tice joined the Star Tribune as the politics team leader in the newsroom in 2003 after previously serving in other editing, publishing and writing roles at a number of Twin Cities publications. He moved to Star Tribune Opinion as an editor and columnist with a mandate to expand our print and online offerings, while also serving as a member of the Editorial Board.

As commentary editor, he's been dedicated to presenting a wide range of viewpoints from a diverse collection of writers in Minnesota and beyond, always valuing thoughtful and fresh thinking on the issues of the day. His own columns have been consistently insightful, whether exploring a still-evolving topic in the news or bringing historical context to current events.

D.J. has been a trusted colleague and a selfless, dedicated member of our team. We'll miss his insights, independent thinking and collaborative approach to our work, not to mention his storytelling and sharp sense of humor. On a personal note, I'll miss working with one of my best friends in journalism.

"One gets used to a thing after 45 years," D.J. wrote in a note to our team this week, "but I try to this day not to take for granted the crazy good fortune of having found a way of making a living that is so much fun, so rewarding to the mind, so generous with feedback (some of it even positive)."

We're pleased D.J. will be sticking with us through the election and the end of 2023 and hope readers will still be treated to occasional Tice columns in the future.

The Star Tribune Opinion team wishes him all the best. He's earned a long and fulfilling retirement.

Scott Gillespie

Editorial Page Editor