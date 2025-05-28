Tips for planning a wedding at a time of new tariffs

NEW YORK — Weddings in the United States are often dependent on goods imported from countries hit with new tariffs.
Vendors and engaged couples are navigating higher prices and supply worries after President Donald Trump went to war over trade around the globe. Exports from dozens of countries, including major centers for goods such as cut flowers, wedding gowns and decorations, are now subject to extra taxes when they reach the U.S.
Wedding professionals see potential for pivots to alternative sources. Some recommendations for people who are planning a wedding while the tariff situation remains in flux:
TIP: Rethink how you buy
Buy local. Buy from non-tariff countries. Buy used. Buy from vendors that promise not to pass on the new taxes.
Some businesses are breaking out line items stating what new costs they're imposing on consumers. Some are not. Without that information, it's harder to gauge quality by price. Does something cost $25 because it's worth $25 or because it's a $10 item with a huge markup slapped on?
Dig into reviews if buying online. If buying offline, take an up-close look at textiles, candles and other goods.
TIP: A warehouse by any other name ...