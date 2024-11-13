The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Offering a nice contrast to his band the Hold Steady’s full-tilt blowout gigs, Craig Finn is coming home to Minnesota on a “songs and stories” acoustic tour showcasing tracks from his solo LPs, new tunes and a THS classic or two, with opener Katy Kirby (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, $30-$40); Mannheim Steamroller is proudly marking its 50th anniversary of its Christmas celebrations even if they’re a little early this year (8 p.m. Sat. & Sun. Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $39-$99); emotive New York soul-pop vocalist Emily King, who addressed a breakup on last year’s Grammy-nominated “Special Occasion,” settles in for two nights (7 p.m. Sat. & Sun. the Dakota, $40-$45); bubbly San Francisco dance-pop veteran Tycho is back in town with a new album in tow, “Infinite Health” (8 p.m. First Ave, $45); Twin Cities acoustic guitar wiz Billy McLaughlin is joined by mandolinist/fiddler Nathan Wilson (6:30 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $35-$45); Van Morrison-inspired big band the Belfast Cowboys are playing another pre-holiday fundraiser for their hands-on, homegrown charity for residents in need, Foothold Twin Cities (7 p.m., Hook & Ladder, $25); Sound Unseen has come up with an enticing lineup of music movies in its 25th year including “1-800-On-Her-Own,” about Ani DiFranco (11 a.m. Parkway Theater, $15-$20), “7 Nights in the Entry,” about Twin/Tone Records (2 p.m. Parkway Theater, $15-$20), “Garland Jeffreys: King of In Between,” with director Claire Jeffreys Q&A (1:30 p.m. Bryant Lake Bowl) and “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here,” with a Q&A and live performance by Perry (5:15 p.m. Parkway, $35-$40).