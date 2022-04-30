The Timberwolves couldn't have asked for much more than what they had entering the fourth quarter of their 114-106 loss to Memphis.

Again, they were leading by double digits entering the fourth quarter on these pesky Memphis Grizzlies.

They needed just one solid quarter of basketball to force a Game 7 and avoid elimination against a team they felt that should have already beaten. One quarter to show they learned from their previous mistakes – keep Memphis off the offensive glass and not get stagnant on offense.

They couldn't do it.

Memphis moves on to face Golden State. The Wolves move to the couch.

After leading 84-74 to start the fourth, the Wolves allowed Memphis to score six quick points to start the quarter.

Jaden McDaniels, who played perhaps the best game of his young career, brought the crowd some needed relief with a dunk over Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Wolves got back up seven, but the Grizzlies just wouldn't go away. They would eventually tie it on a second-chance Desmond Bane three with 6 minutes, 4 seconds to play. It was Bane who put them ahead with a corner three with 3:03 to play as a struggling D'Angelo Russell sat on the bench for Jordan McLaughlin.

Then like clockwork, the Wolves took a few bad shots on offense and allowed multiple offensive rebounds on a Memphis possession that ended with a Ja Morant bucket, and Memphis led by four.

They were down four before McDaniels hit a three that put them down 103-102 with 1:34 to play. But former Wolves guard Tyus Jones helped deliver the dagger with a shot-clock beating three with 1:09 to play. The Wolves couldn't get a stop down the stretch, and they couldn't stop their season from running out.

Bane had 23 for Memphis, as did Dillon Brooks while Anthony Edwards had 30 for the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 on 6-for-19 shooting for the Wolves while Russell had just seven points. McDaniels had 24 off the bench. Morant had 17, making four of 14 shots.

The same problems, over and over again. No matter how hard they tried to correct them, they couldn't.

There are two ways to dissect this moment for the Wolves. In the short term, there's disappointment and regret for how the series played out. The Wolves should have won Games 3 and 5 after relinquishing double-digit leads in the fourth quarter of both.

"We understand we put ourselves in this spot, so we can't blame anyone but ourselves," Towns said at shootaround Friday.

The playoffs can expose your warts for all to see, and the Wolves received a heavy dollop of criticism nationally and locally for the way they handled themselves in this series. They are confident, but couldn't back up their bravado in the toughest moments. They are talented, but couldn't execute when games demanded precision and good decision-making.

But after the sting of defeat heals, the Wolves can look to an optimistic future for the first time in a while. This team made just its second playoff appearance since 2004 and has a young core the revolves around Towns and Edwards. This playoff experience, as bad as it looked at times, should benefit them moving forward.

"With young players for sure just all these things are massive learning moments for us …" Finch said. "That's what's great about these things is you get exposed for what you're not or what you can't do or what you need to do better."

The Wolves led for most of the series against Memphis, but they held on to too few of them.