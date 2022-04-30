After three quarters in front of a very loud crowd at Target Center on Friday night, in a game of runs, the Timberwolves finished the third quarter on a 15-6 tear to push their lead, just three at halftime, to 10 entering the fourth quarter.

And you might have thought: Oh, no.

Or, conversely: The Grizzlies had the Wolves right where they wanted them.

Recent history taught a hard lesson: The Wolves led by 25 with 15 minutes left in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series and lost. On Tuesday in Memphis in Game 5, the Wolves led by 11 with 6:58 left in the game.

And lost.

So on Friday, when the Grizzlies opened the fourth quarter with consecutive three-pointers, the sellout crowd grew quiet.

With reason.

In a six-game in which the Wolves led most of the time, they lost another double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to a second-seeded Grizzlies team that ended the series with a 114-106 victory.

It was the same old story. A Wolves offense that slowed down. A Memphis lineup that turned offensive rebounds into points. Players like Dillon Brooks (23 points), Desmond Bane (23) and Jaren Jackson (18 points and 13 rebounds). And Minnesota native Tyus Jones, who scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial three-pointer late.

It went like this:

Jackson pulled Memphis within three with 7:42 left.

Jones hit a 12-footer with 7:02 left to make it three again. The Wolves were slowing on the offensive end, the Grizzlies were just warming up.

With 5:16 left, Brooks hit a second-chance three to tie the score.

Then, with 3:36 left, Towns blocked Morant. The ball made its way to Clarke, who was fouled by Towns. He made one of two free throws and it was a one-point game.

At the other end, Towns missed a two-pointer. Then Bane hit a three-pointer with 3:04 left to put Memphis up.

The Grizzlies never trailed again. Jones' three with 1:09 left made it a four-point game, and Memphis never looked back.

The legacy of this series is that the Wolves matched up well with Memphis. They built lead after lead. But the Grizzlies wouldn't let the Wolves slam the door.

The Wolves will have an offseason to ponder the 40-22 fourth quarter Memphis put on them, winning the series in six despite Ja Morant scoring 15 points on 4-for-14 shooting.

A 25-point lead late in Game 2, an 11-point lead in the fourth in Game 5. A 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter Friday.

Memphis just never gave up.