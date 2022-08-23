The Timberwolves signed free agent forwards Luka Garza and CJ Elleby on Tuesday.

Garza was a two-time Big Ten player of the year at Iowa, and spent last season with the Detroit Pistons. The 6-11 forward started five games for the Pistons and played in 32, averaging 5.8 points. He also played 16 games for Detroit's G League team, the Motor City Cruise, where he averaged 20.6 points per game.

The Pistons chose Garza in the second round (56th overall) of the 2021 draft after he played four seasons at Iowa, where he is the program's all-time leading scorer.

He was the national player of the year in 2020-21 when he averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, and was a unanimous All-America first team pick.

The 6-6 Elleby was with Portland the past two seasons. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 58 games, starting 28, in 2021-22.

Elleby spent two seasons at Washington State, where he was All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Blazers took him in the second round (46th overall) in the 2020 draft.