After making the Rudy Gobert trade, the Timberwolves have a few spots open on their roster and only a little room under the cap to follow them.
They gave another of those spots to veteran guard Austin Rivers, who agreed to a one-year minimum deal, a source confirmed.
Rivers, 29, will be entering his 11th season on his seventh different team. Last season he played 67 games in Denver under current Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly. He averaged six points in 67 games. Rivers, the son of 76ers coach Doc Rivers, is a career 35% three-point shooter.
Rivers joins recent signee Bryn Forbes as backcourt depth. Forbes also played for Denver last season.
