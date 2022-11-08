At about 10 p.m. the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 120-107 loss to the Knicks came to a close, and those fans who wanted to get home at a decent hour and beat the traffic all had the same idea.

Once the horn sounded at the end of the third with the Wolves down 23, several people grabbed their coats and began filing through the exits. Many wouldn't return.

The Wolves certainly gave them an easy excuse to leave Target Center. The Wolves looked about as interested in playing as those fans were in staying to see what they put on the floor Monday night. This time the Wolves nor the fans can blame Rudy Gobert's presence for clogging the offensive pathways.

With Gobert missing his second consecutive game in COVID health and safety protocols, the Wolves shot 48% but were just 11-for-40 from three-point range (28%). The Knicks fired away, and thanks to the Wolves giving them plenty of open looks, hit 19-for-48 (40%). They also turned 18 Wolves turnovers into 29 points.

"We've got to be better. We've got to play harder for longer and more consistently," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "... Too many guys are out there worried about what's going on for them that night."

Julius Randle scored 31 for New York while Karl-Anthony Towns had an efficient night shooting for the Wolves (9-for-12) with 25 points. But Towns didn't get efficient help from the main stars in the supporting case. Anthony Edwards looked like he'd rather be elsewhere in the first half before finishing with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting. D'Angelo Russell had 14 on 4-for-12. Cristo Rey Jesuit alumnus Jericho Sims started and had four points for the Knicks.

The crowd, which had been so jubilant last season, was again booing at multiple times throughout the night.

"Right now, I think we've got to find a combination of guys that have to play much harder," Finch said. "Give themselves up to what we're trying to do ... and I need to give them some solutions right now, that's on me."

Both teams decided they would bomb away from three-point range to open the night; the Knicks were more successful. New York were 10-for-19 from deep to open the game with Randle hitting 5-for-7. The Wolves kept pace for a while as Russell opened with a pair of threes and Towns had eight points and seven boards early.

But as the game shifted from the late first into the early second quarter, the Knicks took control. The bench, normally the Wolves' saving grace, was out of sync, to say the least. The Knicks led 38-29 after one quarter and began the second on a 10-0 run to extend the lead to 19. They weren't done. The Wolves got sloppier to the tune of 12 first-half turnovers, which the Knicks turned into 25 points.

After Russell missed Towns on a pass, the boos began to come down as New York took a 58-33 lead, a lead it extended to 27 before it took a 76-52 lead into halftime.

Edwards looked more engaged to start the third — he had nine points in the quarter — but the Wolves couldn't gain any traction on the Knicks, who led by 23 headed into the fourth.

The Wolves had a quick 9-0 burst to start the fourth that threatened to inject some energy into the building, but that subsided once Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau re-inserted Randle and Jalen Brunson (23 points). Then the Wolves turned back into the team they were for most of the night.

"You got to play through adversity, and that's what we're not doing a good job of right now," Finch said.